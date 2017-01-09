Trumptitude: The Donald Claps Back At Meryl Streep’s Speech By Calling Her “Overrated”

Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep An Overrated Hillary Lover

One of these people is supremely overrated and the other one is Meryl Streep. In case you missed it, last night Streep delivered an amazing speech while accepting an honor at the Golden Globes. While she never said Trump’s name, it was pretty obvious she was cooking him with the hot fire she was spitting.

In an interview with the New York Times early Monday, Donald Trump labeled Meryl Streep a “Hillary lover” and said that while he hadn’t watched the Golden Globes Sunday, was “not surprised” that he had come under attack from “liberal movie people.”

Apparently the interview wasn’t enough because he STILL took to Twitter:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hmmmm let’s watch it again

Does that look like he was “showing” groveling?