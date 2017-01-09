Trumptitude: The Donald Claps Back At Meryl Streep’s Speech By Calling Her “Overrated”
- By Bossip Staff
One of these people is supremely overrated and the other one is Meryl Streep. In case you missed it, last night Streep delivered an amazing speech while accepting an honor at the Golden Globes. While she never said Trump’s name, it was pretty obvious she was cooking him with the hot fire she was spitting.
In an interview with the New York Times early Monday, Donald Trump labeled Meryl Streep a “Hillary lover” and said that while he hadn’t watched the Golden Globes Sunday, was “not surprised” that he had come under attack from “liberal movie people.”
Apparently the interview wasn’t enough because he STILL took to Twitter:
Hmmmm let’s watch it again
Does that look like he was “showing” groveling?