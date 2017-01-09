Both Ways: Amber Rose Explains Why She Won’t Date Bisexual Men

Amber Rose Won’t Date Bisexual Men

Would Amber Rose ever date a who goes both ways? The model recently chatted on Loveline with co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue about dating bisexual men.

Amber, who identifies as a bisexual woman, says she couldn’t be with a man who plays for both teams because she wouldn’t be comfortable reports The Daily Beast:

“No,” Rose responded, almost immediately. “Personally—no judgment—I wouldn’t be comfortable. I just wouldn’t be comfortable with it and I don’t know why.”

The conversation continued…

Her co-host, sex therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue, was genuinely shocked at Rose’s answer and prompted her to “go further,” suggesting that she might be under the impression there would be more “competition” for a man’s affections if he were bisexual. (As Donaghue later reminded her, the sheer number of people on the planet means that there is more than enough “competition” for anyone, regardless of orientation.) “Maybe! Maybe that’s it,” Rose replied. But after Donaghue prodded her for a few more minutes—prompting Rose to reveal that she has been rejected by men because of her own bisexuality—she finally opened up: “Maybe I’m not secure enough to be with a man that likes other men because I would feel like when he’s out with his boys, it’s just more of a moment.”

