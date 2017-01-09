No Isht Sherlock: Blacks And Jews Are Most Targeted By Hate Crimes

Last week’s case of 4 black teens who tortured a mentally disabled white teenager drew headlines about hate crimes directed at whites, but a new report by FBI shows blacks and Jews are still the most targeted demographic reports Columbia Tribune.

By comparison, the FBI reports there were 1,745 anti-black hate crimes or about 30 percent of all reported incidents. Jews were the most targeted religious group that year and were victims of 11 percent of all hate crimes. It’s not clear how many anti-Jewish hate crime victims also might have been attacked because of their race.

That data also suggested that blacks and Jews remain disproportionally targets of hate crimes compared to their population as opposed to whites.

Blacks are only 13 percent of the U.S. population, while non-Hispanic whites are 61 percent.