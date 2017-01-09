Who Looked More Bangin’ At InStyle’s Golden Globes After Party?

- By Bossip Staff
Seen on the scene…

InStyle’s Golden Globes After Party Photos

A bevy of celebs looked beautiful at one of last night’s biggest Golden Globes after parties.

InStyle and Warner Bros. held their 18th annual Post-Golden Globes bash in Hollywood and stars like Niecy Nash….

Kerry Washington…

and Yara Shahidi were in attendance.

Other attendees included Viola Davis…

KeKe Palmer…

Naomie Harris…

and Janelle Monae.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???

More after party photos on the flip.


