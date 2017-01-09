Dairy Queen Responds To Racist Franchise Owner ‘Proudly’ Calling Black Mom The N-Word

Dairy Queen Responds To Racist Franchise Owner

Remember when we told you about Deianeira Ford of Tinley, Park Illinois who was berated by a racist white Dairy Queen franchise owner who “proudly admitted” to calling her a “n***er” front of her children?

Well Dairy Queen has taken swift action against owner Jim Crichton and they’re issuing a public apology.

In a statement DQ confirmed that they’ve shut Crichton’s store down and they’re terminating his rights as an owner.

Well this is great news for Deianeira and anyone else affected by the racist owner’s actions.

What else do YOU think should happen to the racist DQ owner???