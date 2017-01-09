Mr. Ruin Yo Team: Trey Songz Blamed For Giants Loss After Sassy Yacht Party

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

 

Trey Songz Blamed For Giants Loss After Yacht Party

Trey Songz Odell Beckham

Is Trey Songz a team killer?

Sunday night football was the ultimate struggle after New York Giants lost the NFL Wild Card Round to the Green Bay Packers.

Fans took to Twitter to drag Trey Songz by the cornrows for ruining the team days after he had a sassy yacht party with Victor Cruz and Odell Beckham Jr. were spotted on the bro boat…

Wait a damn minute!

Trey got roasted to oblivion for the entire night…

Hit the flip for more of Trey next…

Twitter

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Ballers, Did You Know, For Discussion

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.