Mr. Ruin Yo Team: Trey Songz Blamed For Giants Loss After Sassy Yacht Party
- By Bossip Staff
Is Trey Songz a team killer?
Sunday night football was the ultimate struggle after New York Giants lost the NFL Wild Card Round to the Green Bay Packers.
Fans took to Twitter to drag Trey Songz by the cornrows for ruining the team days after he had a sassy yacht party with Victor Cruz and Odell Beckham Jr. were spotted on the bro boat…
Wait a damn minute!
Trey got roasted to oblivion for the entire night…
