Mr. Ruin Yo Team: Trey Songz Blamed For Giants Loss After Sassy Yacht Party

Trey Songz Blamed For Giants Loss After Yacht Party

Is Trey Songz a team killer?

Sunday night football was the ultimate struggle after New York Giants lost the NFL Wild Card Round to the Green Bay Packers.

Fans took to Twitter to drag Trey Songz by the cornrows for ruining the team days after he had a sassy yacht party with Victor Cruz and Odell Beckham Jr. were spotted on the bro boat…

DB's weren't on the yacht. Just a lil FYI — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 8, 2017

Wait a damn minute!

The receivers that dropped 2 passes in the end zone were tho RT @TreySongz DB's weren't on the yacht. Just a lil FYI pic.twitter.com/zSS6sMxDpa — ✭ Ms. Alyce ✭ (@GloUpElite) January 8, 2017

Trey got roasted to oblivion for the entire night…

Odell gonna rip all the Trey Songz posters off his bedroom wall. — Potna B (@MyPotnaB) January 9, 2017

Yea man I am! And that's so lame to me lol but fuck it, let's get this W so I can get the praise!! Nah but fr I wanna see the homies win!!! https://t.co/U69nq8r1JZ — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 8, 2017

