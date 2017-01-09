Plot Twist: ‘Law & Order’ Director Gets Probation For Kiddie Porn Charges

Law & Order Director Gets Probation For Child Porn Charges

We previously reported that a successful ‘Law & Order’ director plead guilty to promoting a sex performance by a child and possessing an obscene performance by a child according to Westchester County District Attorney.

Jace Alexander was sentenced in New York to 10 years’ probation on child porn charges reports THR:

A television director with credits on Law & Order and other shows has been sentenced in New York to 10 years’ probation on child pornography charges. Jace Alexander was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing an obscene performance by a child. He had faced up to seven years in prison.

The 52-year-old must register as a sex offender in New York while serving his probation.