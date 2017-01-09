MCM: Is Jessica White Shooting Her Shot To Swirl With This Hollywood Man-Banger?

Jessica White Calls Out The “Beautiful Splendor” That Is Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is a newly single man and if he’s looking to move on from his marriage with Angelina Jolie, we can think of at least one beauty he ought to consider.

My favorite moment at the golden globes was him. All his beautiful splendor. #bradpitt A photo posted by Jessica White🌙 (@iamjypsywhite) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:09pm PST

Model Jessica White appeared to throw her hat in the ring Monday morning when she declared Pitt as her favorite moment (wait, not Donald Glover? Or Tracee Ellis Ross? Or Viola Davis? Or Meryl Streep?). We’ll give her a pass since Brad is kind of the quintessential Vanilla King...

Jess is no stranger to swirling, you may recall she dated actor Sean Penn several years ago.

Do you like these two as a couple? Or would he be a better fit for say — RihRih?