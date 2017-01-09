Kerry Washington And Nnamdi Asomugha Couple Up After The Golden Globes

- By Bossip Staff
kerrynnamdi3

Beautifully booed up…

Kerry Washington And Nnamdi Asomugha Spotted After The Golden Globes

Kerry Washington and her rarely seen hubby were spotted booed up after the Golden Globes.

After Kerry walked the carpet at InStyle’s Golden Globe party

Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle Host 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party

she was seen at the Delilah restaurant with her hubby Nnamdi Asomugha.

kerrynnamdi4
The parents to little Isabelle and new baby Caleb held hands as they walked to their car.

kerrywashingtonnnamdi

What do YOU think about Kerry and Nnamdi still going strong?

More photos on the flip.

Splash News

