Box Office Magic: ‘Hidden Figures’ Crushes ‘Rogue One’ With $22.8 Million

Hidden Figures Beats Rogue One After First Weekend In Theaters

‘Hidden Figures’ is a winner!

The film depicting the lives of African-African women who helped America win the space race has won the Box Office race against ‘Rogue One’ reports THR. ‘Hidden Figures’ dethroned the Star Wars flick in its first week at the theater after Rogue surpassed the $900 million mark globally.

Empowered women and outer space dominated the North American box office over the weekend as Theodore Melfi’s biographical drama Hidden Figures orbited past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to win the race with $22.8 million. Sunday morning estimates showed the two films all but tying for the No. 1 spot with roughly $22 million each but Hidden Figures, playing in 4,157 theaters, did more business than expected throughout the day. (Most rival studios showed Hidden Figures narrowly beating Rogue One all along. The stand-alone Star Wars story is hardly a slouch, having stayed atop the chart for three consecutive weekends.)

