Meet ‘The Voice Nigeria’ Singer Whose Blind Audition Will Blow Your Mind!
- By Bossip Staff
The Voice Nigeria Contestant Chike Has Incredible Audition
‘The Voice Nigeria’ contestant named Chike is blowing up in the states after his blind audition from 2016 went viral recently. Chike sang a cover of James Arthur’s ‘Roses’ for the judges that left them speechless…
Chike is a star!
@Regrann from @officialchike – Loverboy ChiKe speaking! The "Boo of the Booless" brings a silky smooth delivery to his debut track "Fancy U", produced by @Gospelondebeatz. Available exclusively on iTunes/Apple Music. LINK IN MY BIO 😉👆💃 Pls Buy, listen and repost Thank you for all your Love😘 #Regrann
Find out more about Chike by visiting his Instagram and Twitter page.
IG/Twitter/YT