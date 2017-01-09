Meet ‘The Voice Nigeria’ Singer Whose Blind Audition Will Blow Your Mind!

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

The Voice Nigeria Contestant Chike Has Incredible Audition

‘The Voice Nigeria’ contestant named Chike is blowing up in the states after his blind audition from 2016 went viral recently. Chike sang a cover of James Arthur’s ‘Roses’ for the judges that left them speechless…

Chike is a star!

Find out more about Chike by visiting his Instagram and Twitter page.

