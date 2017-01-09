Bottom Shelf White Woman Jenna Bush Apologizes For #HiddenFences Flub

Jenna Bush Apologizes For Hidden Fences Mistake

Former presidential seed and TODAY Show host Jenna Bush was dragged back to Texas for messing up the name of ‘Hidden Figures’ at the Golden Globes while interviewing Pharrell.

Bush now says she apologizes for the mistake and isn’t a ‘perfect person’ on the TODAY Show.

Bush now says she apologizes for the mistake and isn't a 'perfect person' on the TODAY Show.

YT/Twitter