Texas Cops Imprison Innocent Man After Mistaking Kitty Litter For Meth

24-year-old Rob Lebeau was arrested after Texas police mistook a sock full of kitty litter for crystal meth.

Cops believed they busted a drug dealer with almost a pound of meth in his vehicle, but after two field tests they realized they were wrong reports AJC:

When Harris County officials finally tested the substance at their forensic lab, they discovered it was actually kitty litter, county officials said.

Lebeau says he spent three days in jail and missed work, even though he told the authorities it was his father who filled up a sock with the cat litter for both Lebeau and his sister to use in their cars to keep the windows from becoming foggy.