Ho Sit Down: Sideline Schlong Swallower Mia Khalifa Skewered By Joel Embiid For Clowning Meek Mill Pic

Mia Khalifa Gets Checked By Joel Embiid For Dissing Photo With Meek Mill
Amongst other things, former (?) porn star Mia Khalifa stays putting a foot in her mouth. But this time it appears that she got a lil’ more than what can fit down her throat.
76ers star big man Joel Embiid is pretty good at the social media thing and had a championship clap back ready for the the fun-baggy sports fan when she took to the ‘gram to clown a pic that Embiid, along with his teammates Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel, took with perpetual “L”-taker Meek Mill.
Mia thought that she would have a lil’ fun at the ballers’ expense and repost the photo with the following caption:
Well, at this point in life LOTS of people have seen Mia’s slurptastic skills and her exploits on social media have been well-documented, so this one wasn’t about to fly under the c**-stained radar.
Joel took a moment to address the snide comment and got Mia out the paint faster than Steph Curry’s jump shot release:
“Says the women (sp) with miles of D.” was Joel’s response. A Jimmy hat tip to the fact that, well, Mia has inhaled and been penetrated by a smorgasbord of girthy schlongs in her day.
Well played, Mr. Embiid.
