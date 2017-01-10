Exclusive: Ex-Business Partners Say Kim Fields Screwed Them Out Of $165K

- By Bossip Staff
Kim Fields

TV Company Said RHOA Star Never Paid Them For Work To Launch Cable Network

“Facts of Life” star Kim Fields has hit back at her ex-business partner’s claims that she screwed them out of $165,000 over work they provided over a planned TV network.

Fields – who also starred for one season of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” – said in court papers that A/Way Productions Group LLC’s claims are nonsense and has headed to court demanding their lawsuit be thrown out.

The company sued Fields is demanding $165,000 in damages after it said Fields reneged on a deal to pay them to help her launch two television networks.

A/way Productions Group, LLC said in July 2015, Fields contacted them seeking services as a TV programming producer to develop, oversee, and acquire television and online programming for two prospective networks. The actress is launching both “The Grand Life Network” and “The Refresh Network.”

A/way Productions signed up with the actress to work on the potential networks. They were to be paid $15,000 a month for a period of 24 months.

They began working in August 2015 and worked continuously until February 2016. Their work consisted of multiple email communications with Fields and near-daily telephone conversations with her, according to court docs.

