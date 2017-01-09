But The Gag Is… Keke Palmer Explains Why She’s Been Looking So Attention Slorey Lately

Keke Palmer Explains Her New Style

What is going on with Keke Palmer?

The former child-star has been getting blasted for her “new look” in the last few months. Palmer has insisted on changing her hairstyle on a weekly basis and flaunting her hot cakes just as regularly.

People have noticed the change…

When did Keke P. start looking so "cheap?" I don't mean just from a material standpoint but overall swag and presentation. — Tiff B., Esq. (@BlackElleWoods) January 9, 2017

Well damn!

Can someone explain to me why keke palmer is so thirsty for attn? Who goes shopping on rodeo dressed like this? Smdh pic.twitter.com/lA8ef6jApK — 🍆The Girth 🍆 (@TheGirthPodcast) January 8, 2017

So, what does Keke think about people calling her out for the attention sloring style?

When the gag is, you're an inevitable force. #masterclass 👑 A video posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:37pm PST

