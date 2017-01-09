But The Gag Is… Keke Palmer Explains Why She’s Been Looking So Attention Slorey Lately
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Keke Palmer Explains Her New Style
What is going on with Keke Palmer?
The former child-star has been getting blasted for her “new look” in the last few months. Palmer has insisted on changing her hairstyle on a weekly basis and flaunting her hot cakes just as regularly.
People have noticed the change…
Well damn!
So, what does Keke think about people calling her out for the attention sloring style?
Hit the flip for more…
IG