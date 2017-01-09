Stop The Violence: Black Female Orlando Cop Shot And Killed At Orlando Walmart

Black Orlando Officer Killed Trying To Apprehend Murder Suspect

People got life f**ked up. The police have brought us a LOT of heartache and pain recently, but murdering innocent cops isn’t about to solve the problems that face our community and the nation at large.

According to ABCNews, a sista who wears the badge and blue has been killed down in Orlando by a crazed gunman.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, a wife and mother, was alone at around 7 a.m. when she tried to contact a murder suspect near a Walmart, police said. She was shot multiple times, police said, and later died. Police identified her suspected killer as Markeith Loyd, and said he is also wanted as a suspect in the murder of a pregnant woman. Authorities said Loyd is known to officers and is considered dangerous.

THIS is how we know and remember Sergeant Debra Clayton. She always had a smile for kids and always took a moment to interact w/community. pic.twitter.com/8zL46iyUe6 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Stating it plainly, Orlando Police Chief John Mina had this to say about Officer Clayton’s killer:

“We are going to bring this dirtbag to justice”

Sgt. Clayton was extremely active with @pkzorlando. She loved working with kids and they loved her too! Rest peacefully, Sarge. pic.twitter.com/Xfpm4ctiqP — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Sgt. Clayton was not the only officer who lost their life today as a result of this incident:

A second law enforcement officer, a motorcycle officer from the Orange County Sheriff’s office, was also killed in the line of duty while responding to the Walmart shooting this morning, authorities said. The officer was struck by a motorist and killed, the sheriff’s office said. His identity was not immediately released.

Tragic irony: The deaths of OPD Sgt Clayton & OCSO Deputy occurred on #lawenforcement appreciation day We are still committed to your safety pic.twitter.com/IZ1ullEJo8 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

R.I.P. to both officers. Hopefully the Orlando P.D. will apprehend the suspect as tips are said to be pouring in suggesting that the gunman is still lurking in the area.

Image via Orlando Police Dept.