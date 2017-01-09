Black Businesses Team Up With Google, Facebook, AT&T To Give 25K Students Tickets To Hidden Figures

Although “Hidden Figures” (not “Hidden Fences”) got snubbed at the Golden Globes last night, a group of Black businesspeople and organizations are making sure young students get a chance to view the film

African-American business leaders along with 20th Century Fox, Google, Facebook, Infor, and AT&T, have launched an initiative to offer free admission to “Hidden Figures” for more than 25,000 students in New York. New York schools will be the first to benefit from the project, which is similar to a 2015 project to screen Oscar-winner “Selma” which reached 300,000 students nationwide.

[madamenoire]

Pharrell To Star In Upcoming Handbag Campaign For Chanel

There’s a lot Pharrell has done in the name of fashion. His Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM clothing lines have been succesful for over a decade. He made mountain and bowler hats fashionable just two years ago. And he recently made his first-ever runway debut at Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show.

But while music is what most may know him for, the ageless producer, who is also known for his savvy style, is testing new waters in the fashion industry. So, what’s the new news?

[madamenoire]

Spotify Offers Barack Obama “President Of Playlists” Job

President Barack Obama expressed that he wanted a job at Spotify once he was done running the country. That dream just might come true.

Last week it was revealed that President Obama doesn’t really want to stay in politics after he’s done being President. Instead, he’d prefer a job at Spotify. This news was revealed via Natalia Brzezinski, wife of Sweedish ambassador Mark Brzezinski.

Well, it appears that some strings are already being pulled as Spotify founder Daniel Ek just posted a new job listing and sent it directly to the President.

[hiphopwired]