Scott Storch Cancels His 5-Year Long Marriage…Because He Was Drunk AF When They Jumped The Broom

Scott Storch Files For Marriage Annulment

Scott Storch is looking to wiggle out of his lowkey union to his wife of five and a half years…and wants the courts to call it an annulment rather than a divorce.

The infamous music producer has filed legal docs to end his five-year-long marriage, claiming that when he and wife Christina Gray got married back in 2011, they were both way too slizzard to realize what was going on. According to TMZ, Storch says they went their separate ways come the next morning, and haven’t been in a relationship — and really haven’t been in too much contact — ever since.

Seems strange…since neither one of them managed to get rid of their “mistake” marriage for nearly six years.

Court documents claim that the two were “not of sound mind” at the time of the union, and seek a VERY late annulment to be granted.

This is certainly interesting. Maybe Scott’s new lady is looking for him to get this out of the way so that they can scurry down the aisle themselves??

Splash/WENN