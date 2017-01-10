Catch Fade: Jamie Foxx Gets Into A Fistfight At LA Hotspot Before The Golden Globes

Jamie Foxx Has Physical Fight At Catch Restaurant In LA

Jamie Foxx got into a little physical altercation on Saturday night before the Golden Globes after someone jumped bad and got in his face…over the volume they were keeping up at their table.

Jamie and crew were enjoying drinks and dinner at Catch Restaurant in LA, with big names like Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Michael Bay and Nicole Murphy all in the room. Another non-Hollywood patron decided that he didn’t like how loud Jamie’s table was…and rather than get a restaurant host to address the issue, decided to take matters into his own hands. Via TMZ:

Jamie and some friends were in the patio area at Catch restaurant when a guy came up and complained the group was too loud. One witness says the guy mouthed off, “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.” A comedian who was at Jamie’s table fired back, “F*** you I’m from Oakland.” Eyewitnesses say at that point the guy lunged at Jamie. The accounts vary, but one witness says he actually made contact with the actor, pulling him down onto a table. The witness goes on to say Jamie turned the guy around, put him in a choke hold and took him down.

Yikes. Thankfully nobody was injured (or arrested). Maybe next time that guy will mind his own and let people live…

Splash/TMZ