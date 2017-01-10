Vivica Fox Gets CUT From All Male Revue Reality Show After Her “No Gay Lapdances” Statements

Celebrities attend BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Vivica Fox’s Male Stripper Reality Show Cancelled After Comments

Vivica Fox pissed off more than a few folks when she asserted that her male dancers would NOT be dancing for other men…most importantly, the one person she needed to make her male shake-dancer reality dreams come true.

Director/producer Jean-Claude LaMarre caught wind of Vivica’s semi-homophobic tone when explaining to The Breakfast Club that her dancers do NOT pop and shake it for men under any circumstances and there’s no need for gay men’s dollars at her revue shows:

As LaMarre told TMZ, she can keep that isht over there:

“The comments were out of order, and it does not represent our attitudes toward the LGBT community. All are welcomed. Vivica speaks for herself not the business or the show.”

Now that doesn’t mean there will be NO show…LaMarre still plans to Executive Produce the reality show. He just doesn’t plan to work with Vivica anymore.

Damn, man. We’re sure had Vivica phrased that differently there wouldn’t really be an issue here. But you gotta watch your mouth out here…

