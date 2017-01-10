Thanks Donald! Guess Which Song Is Now #1 In The Nation After THAT Acceptance Speech?

Savage, ruthless…

Migos’ “Bad And Boujee” Goes #1 After Donald Glover ShoutOut

Everyone’s favorite meme (and life) soundtrack “Bad and Boujee” has finally hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100…and streams have gone up EXPONENTIALLY, at least partially thanks to a certain ATLien’s shoutout on one of Hollywood’s most highly honored stages.

Via Billboard:

“Bad” is the first Hot 100 No. 1 for both hip-hop trio Migos (Quavo, Takeoff and Offset) and rapper Lil Uzi Vert (born Symere Woods). It’s also the first Hot 100 leader for the 300 Entertainment label, founded in 2014, as well as the first topper for the Quality Control imprint. (In the Hot 100’s 58-year history, the song is the 1,060th No. 1 all-time.) As previously reported, “Bad” has inspired numerous memes and tweets playing off the song’s “raindrop, drop top” lyrics.

And according to Complex, curious newcomers to the “Mygos” have also spiked the song’s streams:

Donald Glover’s shout-out at the Golden Globes was a major moment for the song as well, with streaming of the song rising 243 percent this morning compared to last week thanks to the mention. Video of Glover getting down to the song at an after-party last night also hit the internet following his big night. Can you blame him?

Congrats to the Migos! 2017 is looking good for these guys already…

YouTube/Splash/NBC