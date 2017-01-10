A Gallery Of Retired Video Vixens Who Are Still Fine As Hell Pt. 2
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
More Vixens Who Still Got It
Last week we showed you some video vixens who are out of the game but who still got it. Well you guys loved the list so much that we decided to come back around with a part two. These are women who made names for themselves in music videos who are out of the game and are still looking fine as hell.
Yes indeed. Salute these women and how damn fly they still are.
Continue Slideshow
<
>