A Gallery Of Retired Video Vixens Who Are Still Fine As Hell Pt. 2

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

More Vixens Who Still Got It

Last week we showed you some video vixens who are out of the game but who still got it. Well you guys loved the list so much that we decided to come back around with a part two. These are women who made names for themselves in music videos who are out of the game and are still looking fine as hell.

Yes indeed. Salute these women and how damn fly they still are.

Throwback Rosa Acosta

Rosa Acosta Now

Throwback Glenn Twins

Glenn Twins Now

Throwback Iesha Marie

Iesha Marie Now

    Throwback Sophia Marie

    Sophia Marie now

    Throwback Summer Walker

    Summer Walker now

    Throwback Amazing Amie

    Amazing Amie Now

    Throwback Stephanie Santiago

    Stephanie Santiago now

    Throwback Ayisha Diaz

    Ayisha Diaz Now

