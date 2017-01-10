Ex-Friend Files: Marlo Hampton & Kenya Moore Fell Out Over THIS



Another one bites the dust…

Here’s Why Kenya Moore And Marlo Hampton Are No Longer Friends

On an upcoming episode of RHOA viewers will see Marlo Hampton tell Sheree Whitfield about a falling out with a former friend.

According to Marlo, her relationship with Kenya Moore has dissolved because Kenya stopped inviting her out.

Marlo now thinks Kenya is “mental” and “unhappy.”

“Before I was just like, ‘Oh Kenya’s so sweet, people just don’t understand her,” said Marlo. “She’s the rebel like me.’ But now I don’t wanna deal with you Kenya, I don’t trust you, I think you’re crazy, you’re fake, you’re a phony, you’re mental, you’re unhappy.’

She was also none too pleased when she got snubbed on Kenya’s b-day.

According to Marlo Kenya called her asking for ideas about how she should celebrate her birthday, but then swapped out her invite for NeNe’s.

“Girl I saw on Instagram and the blogs she had a birthday party and I didn’t get an invite,” said Marlo. “I guess she wants to go by status level of friends.”

And when Sheree asked her if she’d gotten an invite to Kenya’s Moore Manor housewarming, she replied;

“Girl I did not get an invite again.”

Kenya and Marlo are now shading each other on Twitter.

Ooop!

What do YOU think about these two falling out over failed invites???

