Vivica Fox Apologizes After She’s Booted From Male Revue Reality Show

Fair or foul???

Vivica Fox Apologizes For “No Gay Lap Dances” Comments

Vivica Fox is issuing an apology to her LGBT fans after she was blasted for making seemingly anti-gay comments.

As previously reported the Executive Producer of Lifetime’s “Black Magic” reality show is booting her off the program after she said “hell no” to her dancers shaking it for gay men at her revue shows.

Y I K E S.

Well after several fans took to her comments section to leave remarks like this…



Vivica responded and apologized. “My intention was not to offend anyone and I’m woman enough to apologize if you felt that way!” wrote Vivica.

