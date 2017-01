T.I. Narrates Open Letter To President Obama

Like many of us, T.I. is feeling the weight of President Obama’s last days in office.

The Us Or Else rapper reflects on the past 8 years in 3 and how that time has help transform America over 3 new Instagram videos.

Check ’em out below.

#USorELSE #LetterToTheSystem #OpenLetterToObama pt.1 A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

Salute!!! We'll miss u Big Dog!!! Thx Again. #USorELSE #LetterToTheSystem #LetterToObama pt.2 A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

#USorELSE #LetterToTheSystem #LetterToObama pt.3 Letter to Trump coming…. Friday. A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

Damn, there’s really only 10 days left…

Image via Instagram