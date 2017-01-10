Jewish Couple Receive Racist Letter After Hanging Black Lives Matter Flag

Jewish Couple Get Racist Letter After Hanging Black Lives Matter Flag

A Jewish couple in Mayland became the target of Neo-Nazis after hanging a banner of ‘Black Lives Matter’ at their Rockville condominium. Mikey Franklin first posted a photo of the flag hanging in front of his home via Twitter:

Motto for 2017: no act of resistance is too small. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/KwAxY7wtr6 — Mikey Franklin (@mikeyfranklin) January 5, 2017

Just 2 days later, Frank claims he received this racist letter regarding his BLM flag:

This note was left on my car this morning in Rockville, MD because I'm Jewish and I support #blacklivesmatter. Yes, that's a yellow star. pic.twitter.com/5Jd4gZfvG8 — Mikey Franklin (@mikeyfranklin) January 7, 2017

The condominium association told the Jewish couple that signs and banners were not permitted on the property, and the flag was removed last week. Franklin claims eggs had been thrown at his car, a tree was wrapped in toilet paper and the racist note had been left addressed to his family.

Rockville police are investigating the hate crime:

Mikey says this is just a reflection of Trump’s new AmeriKKKa:

Twitter/Facebook