Diva Status: Mariah Carey Is Taking A Social Media Break Over THIS

Mariah Carey Announces Social Media Break

Mariah Carey is over it!

The singer recently announced that she would be taking a social media break after her NYE performance left millions of fans stunned over the struggle. Carey recorded audio and posted this message on Twitter.

Listen to the audio below:

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve. And in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in complete spirit, and looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control. It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly, in the middle of Times Square, with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating. Especially when their ear monitors were not working at all.

Mariah claims she was “foiled” and “humiliated” by the struggle NYE appearance and vows to take a social media break because of trauma following the concert:

Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt but I’m working through them. I am truly grateful for all my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time. I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media moments. Although I am going to perform my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March. I just want to thank everyone for their support. Thank you to all my industry friends. And thank you to my lambs, you’re always there for me, I can’t imagine life without you, and you’ll always be a part of me. I can’t wait to sing for you again.”

