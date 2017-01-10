Fort Worth Cop Who Arrested Black Mom And Daughters Suspended For 10 Days

Forth Worth Cop Who Arrested Black Mom And Daughters Suspended

We previously reported that a white Forth Worth cop arrested a black mother and her daughters. The Texas mom called the police after she discovered her 7-year-old son was choked by their neighbor over an alleged littering incident.

According to Raw Story, the cop was seen on Facebook video assaulting and the mother and her two young daughters during the call.

The officer has been placed on 10 day suspension since the video went viral:

The white Fort Worth police officer seen in a viral video wrestling to the ground and arresting a black woman who called police to report a neighbor choking her son has been suspended for 10 days for neglect of duty, police said on Monday. Officer William Martin accepted the punishment and was sorry for what happened, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald told a news conference, saying the department was conducting a thorough investigation. “The department keeping him on is not sanctioning bad behavior,” Fitzgerald said. He said the officer, who will be suspended without pay, was discourteous. The chief has previously dismissed any discussion that race was a factor.

