Kim K’s Paris Driver Popped In Jewel Heist… Will She Get Her $4 Milli Ring Back?

Remember when news broke about Kim Kardashian being robbed in Paris and everyone thought someone on the inside had to have helped with the heist? It looks like her limo driver is suspected of being involved.

According to Le Monde, the chauffeur was the last person to drive the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star before the October 3 incident, where Kardashian, 36, was tied up and gagged by five armed assailants who took an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry, including her new diamond ring from husband Kanye West. Police are trying to determine whether the driver passed information to the thieves. Per Le Monde, the five masked men who entered the reality star’s private residence are among the 17 people arrested on Monday, January 9. DNA discovered on a piece of duct tape used to tie up Kardashian reportedly helped identify one of the five men. Three people involved are women, and one 72-year-old man, who has been identified in French reports as “Pierre B,” is believed to be involved in organizing the crime. Two of the people in police custody were seen in Antwerp, Belgium, where police think the stolen gems were taken.

What’s crazy is the driver works for a limo company the Kardashian/Jenners use all the time in Paris. Who knows how long this has been in the works! All of the suspects arrested will be held for up to 96 hours before being charged or released.

A source tells Us Weekly that the suspects’ homes are still being searched and evidence is being seized.

Prior to the arrests, there were “months of surveillance,” the source added.

Kudos to the French police for being on their jobs

Sadly all this progress is just re-triggering the trauma for Kim, according to People reports.

“Kim is aware that the French police have made arrests relating to her robbery,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells PEOPLE. “While she is relieved they are making progress, any updates makes her relive everything. It’s still very tough for her to deal with.” The source tells PEOPLE that while Kardashian West is thankful that progress has been made by authorities in the case, “she gets very upset anytime she talks about the robbery” and “she just wants to move on from it.”

We can understand that. As traumatic as the robbery was, something good did come of it. Kim slowed down her lifestyle and is more focused on her kids now — who she feels are growing too fast. Sweet right?

Even more good news is that Kim may get that big ring back.

Two unidentified brothers in their fifties are accused of “disposing” of the piece of jewelry and could help get it back, Paris police sources tell Us Weekly. “They are involved in the diamond trade, and are thought to have handled the stolen jewelry,” the insider revealed to Us. “Their homes have been searched from top to bottom, and so has a jewelry shop in Paris which is also linked to them. The jewelry has not yet been found, but these brothers could lead us to it over the coming days.”

The brothers are regular visitors to Belgium’s diamond capital, Antwerp, and may have disposed of the jewel there, but the police sources seem confident they may know the diamond’s whereabouts and be able to recover it quickly.

Do you think she’ll be happy to get it back or it will just be another reminder of the difficult time?

