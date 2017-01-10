Zoe Saldana, Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa And Christina Milian Hit The ‘Live By Night’ Premiere

Did Christina Milian Overshare At The Live By Night Premiere

Zoe Saldana looked refreshed in her all white get up as she hit up the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie ‘Live By Night.’ She was joined by her hubby Marco Perego.

Bangin’ sistas with shaggy but fine “other” guys was a theme for the night, thanks to Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa who added a combined dose of gorgeousness to the event.

Hit the flip for photos of more folks who hit the carpet.

WENN