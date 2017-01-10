Dubai Is Lit: Chris Brown And Soulja Boy To Have Their Epic Loser Fight Overseas

Chris Brown And Soulja Boy’s Boxing Match To Take Place In Dubai

Only in America…kinda.

For the past week we’ve been tuned in to Instagram like it’s a TV show to watch the trainwreck that is Chris Brown vs Soulja Boy.

According to TMZ, the fight IS going to happen, it just won’t be on American soil.

The embattled musicians initially wanted to scrap it out in Las Vegas, but there are lots of rules regulating Pay-Per-View fights in the city of sin so they are taking their beef to Dubai.

Part of those regulations are mandatory drugs tests and both Breezy and Boy know that ain’t no way in HELL either of them passing that, so yeah.

Word is that Chris and Soulja Boy wanted to give away the proceeds to some charity, but even if they do, some of the money will still end up in their respective wallets.

This has reached levels of ridiculousness that would make Don King blush. SMH.

Would you cop a ticket to Dubai to watch this foolishness live?

