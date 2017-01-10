Rest In Peace: Yahoo Will Change Name To ‘Altaba’ After $4.8 Billion Verizon Sale

Yahoo Changes Name To Altabaa Following Verizon Sale

Yahoo is dead!

The doomed tech giant recently revealed a dramatic name change following the upcoming Verizon buyout reports Motherboard. Verizon will be purchasing the Yahoo for less than $5 billion just 12 years after Microsoft offered the company more than $45 billion…

Yahoo didn’t provide an explanation for what “Altaba” means or why it was selected as the new name of the company. But it’s worth noting that the name is phonetically similar to “Alibaba,” the name of the Chinese internet giant that is part-owned by Yahoo. The company also announced that Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, the veteran former Google executive who tried and failed to turn around the internet pioneer, will exit the company’s board after more than four years at the helm. Yahoo co-founder David Filo is also leaving the company’s board.

LIFE COMES AT YOU FAST!

Fun Fact: Yahoo was valued at more than $125 billion back in 2000.