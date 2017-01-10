Pharrell And Octavia Spencer Forgive Jenna Bush After #HiddenFences Flub
- By Bossip Staff
We previously reported that TODAY Show host Jenna Bush was dragged back to the depths of hell for messing up the name of ‘Hidden Figures’ while interviewing Pharrell Williams at the Golden Globes.
Jenna apologized to anyone offended by the ‘Hidden Fences’ flub…
Pharrell finally shared this message to Jenna saying he completely forgives her for the mistake:
Octavia Spencer also chose to forgive the host…