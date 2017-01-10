Pharrell And Octavia Spencer Forgive Jenna Bush After #HiddenFences Flub

Pharrell And Octavia Spencer Forgive Jenna Bush

We previously reported that TODAY Show host Jenna Bush was dragged back to the depths of hell for messing up the name of ‘Hidden Figures’ while interviewing Pharrell Williams at the Golden Globes.

Jenna apologized to anyone offended by the ‘Hidden Fences’ flub…

Pharrell finally shared this message to Jenna saying he completely forgives her for the mistake:

Don't worry @JennaBushHager!Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying… 😂😘❤ — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 9, 2017

Octavia Spencer also chose to forgive the host…

Dearest, @octaviaspencer Your kindness means so much to me + your compassion is matched only by your incredible talent in Hidden FIGURES! X https://t.co/LkLNbREjtq — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) January 9, 2017

