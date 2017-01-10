Victoria Martens Was Raped, Given STD, Strangled, Murdered, Dismembered…And Her Mother Is Happy

Mother Admits To Having Daughter Raped, Murdered And Dismembered By Online Pedophiles

A 10-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico girl named Victoria Martens was force fed alcohol, raped by a man her mother found on the internet, given the STD HPV, strangled to death, dismembered and set on fire all while her mother watched with glee.

According to DailyMail:

Her mother Michelle Martens, 35, had admitted she enjoyed watching her daughter being raped and sat back to watch Victoria be killed by her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales, 32, and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, 32. She then had sex with Gonzales 20 minutes later.

Michelle Martens has reportedly told investigators she had offered her daughter online to pedophiles who wanted to rape her. The autopsy shows Victoria had no meth in her system, contradicting her mother’s claim that she died from an overdose of meth, which she had given to relax her.

Indeed she admitted she had watched the pair rape Victoria on at least three other occasions in the days before she was killed, and she thinks Gonzales had been abusing her for a month while she was at work. She told cops she enjoyed watching her daughter be violated, and had let two other men have sex with her in the six months before the murder.

Image via Family Photo