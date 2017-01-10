Glow Up Goals: If You’re Not Happy With Your Physique, Get Like Instagram’s @FormHerBody
Something I did to become the woman I am today is visualize the person I felt I was capable of becoming and who I wanted to be.. One day I was watching a @Beyonce music video and something hit me, this woman's dance moves were literally the closest definition of perfection. I couldn't dance nor was I a fan of hers at the time but that moment changed everything. I learned everything I could about Beyoncé and fell in love with her work ethic (spare me the illuminati jokes). I put up a picture of her in my basement where my treadmill was. I looked up her workout routine and at the time it said she ran 6 miles a day. That took my 10 minute workouts to a 30 minute workout and beyond. For a very long time I would tell myself if she can do it, then why can't I? We are capable of doing any and everything we put our minds too. Focus lovies 💋❤️
If You’re Want To Get In Shape, Instagram’s @FormHerBody Is Your Motivation
It’s 2017 and some of you all have already broken your new year’s resolutions. We get it. Working out and staying in shape IS hard work. Some days you just won’t feel like putting on that Ivy Park sports bra and hauling your a$$ to the gym.
That’s why we are bringing you this post. On those lazy days, hopefully you’ll find some inspiration in the words and photos posted by Instagram’s @FormHerBody.
Image via Instagram