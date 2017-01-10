Protesters Dressed As KKK Troll Sen. Jeff Sessions’ Confirmation Hearings [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Protesters decked out in KKK garb attended Jeff Sessions’ Attorney General Confirmation Hearing and they were funny. While yelling with oversized fingers reading “go Jeffie boy,” the men were escorted out of the proceedings for disturbing the peace.
Sen. Sessions has said he will not back a law denying Muslim entrance to the U.S.
“I have no belief and do not support the idea that Muslims as a religious groups should be denied admission to the United States.” Jeff Sessions