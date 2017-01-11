Samantha & Erika Respond To Their ‘Bestie’ Exposing Their ‘Bitter Baby Mama’ Plot Against Yandy

Samantha And Erika Respond To KoKo’s Allegations On LHHNY

Mendeecees’ so-called “bitter baby mamas” are clapping back at allegations that they plotted against Yandy.

As previously reported Samantha and Erika were “exposed” for plotting to start a fake affair rumor against Mendeecees’ wife:

According to a source who contacted TheShadeRoom, Erika and Samantha were working together to start a rumor that Yandy’s been cheating on her incarcerated “hubby.” https://instagram.com/p/BOAuwl0A_jE/?taken-by=theshaderoom

and on Sunday’s episode of LHHNY, viewers saw the woman who seemingly exposed the two.

According to a woman named KoKo, who called herself Samantha’s best friend, Sam and Erika were indeed plotting to start a cheating rumor.

“I have recorded conversations,” said KoKo. “This girl Erika would literally sit on the phone and try to come up with ways to sabotage you. Like ‘Operation Yandy.'” “She’s on the phone plotting and planning to do what?” asked Yandy. “To come up with stories to say you’re cheating on your husband or he was cheating on you. […] Apparently, they wanted to keep the children away from you till this information hits the blogs.



But according to Samantha, KoKo is NOT her best friend.

“To say that b*** is my best friend is slander.”

Erika also jumped in to add that KoKo and Yandy need dental work, and Sam’s actual bestie is someone named Mecca.

“Operation Yandy should start with both of y’all getting your teeth fixed.” […] If you really knew Samantha you’d know that KoKo is nowhere near her best friend. Her best friend’s name is Mecca.”

What do YOU think about KoKo “exposing” Samantha and Erika???

See Erika and Samantha trash KoKo and “Trash Can Yan” on the flip.