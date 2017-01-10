Meet The Latest Batch Of Baddies Cast For “Bad Girl’s Club: East Meets West”

Season 17 Of Bad Girls Club Returns To Oxygen Valentine’s Day The Bad Girls are back! Oxygen Media has some big plans for Valentine’s Day when “Bad Girls Club: East Meets West” launches Tuesday, February 14 at 8PM ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of “The Battle of the Ex-Besties”at 9pm ET/PT. This season on BGC, seven feisty alpha females from rival coasts will show that the east and west have very different ways of handling their business when dueling over style and territory. Then, the heat rises as former BFFs are forced to confront their differences and compete in order to win a grand prize of $100,000 on “The Battle of the Ex-Besties.” Catch a BGC casting special on Tuesday, February 7 at 8PM ET/PT to meet these feisty females before they officially move into the bad girls club loft. Hit the flip for a better look at the ladies! Facebook/Instagram/OxygenMedia

#Photoshoot #InkedUp #GirlsWithTattoos 📸 by @j_alexphotos 💋🌴 A photo posted by Sayyora (@sayyoraink) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PST Sayyora Badalbaeva – Northridge, CA, @sayyoraink Born and raised in Uzbekistan, Sayyora moved to the U.S. as a teenager. Breaking away from her conservative upbringing, she has found her true calling as a wild West Coast girl party girl. This tattooed pierced seductress is currently enrolled at USC and has a 4.0 GPA. Sayyora will lay into anyone who is not as smart as her and won’t tolerate ignorance. An aspiring lawyer, she loves to argue but knows she needs to work on always correcting people and putting them in their place.

#SantaBarbara #California 💋💯🌴😘 A photo posted by Sayyora (@sayyoraink) on Jul 31, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT

So solid can't crumble…so focused can't fumble #KeyMarie #IamtheKey #westcoast #compton #thetimeisnow⏰ A photo posted by Rapper/dancer/writer/ (@therealkeymarie) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:44pm PDT Keyaira Hamilton –Compton, CA, @therealkeymarie Straight out of Compton, this west coaster is tough as nails and proudly wears the title of “the hood girl.” An aspiring rapper and song writer, Keyaira worked hard to avoid the pitfalls of drugs and gang violence that infested her hood. She is unabashedly bold and often rubs people the wrong way. This Bad Girl often cuts people off before they can hurt her, and hopes her time in the BGC loft will help her gain a healthier perspective on life and prove she is more than a product of her environment.

It's KeyMarie vs KeyMarie…I'm the only competition I see A photo posted by Rapper/dancer/writer/ (@therealkeymarie) on Dec 2, 2016 at 5:49pm PST

A photo posted by Susan Sherman (@_missusan) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:47pm PST Susan Shermann –Los Angeles, CA, @_missusan Growing up in a small town in Washington State, Susan got her first taste of the glamorous big city life in Los Angeles and realized there was no turning back. This bad girl gets the thrill from the forbidden and is always pushing the envelope. Don’t cross this alpha female, as she goes ballistic if she feels disrespected and will go to great lengths to right a perceived wrong. Susan admits she has anger issues and hopes to put her fighting days behind her.

U know the name. A photo posted by Susan Sherman (@_missusan) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:33pm PST

Haters mad for whatever reason. A photo posted by ✨JA • NY • NC✨ (@officialkiyannamonae) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:57pm PST Kiyanna Bygrave – Brooklyn, NY, @officialkiyannamonae Reppin’ Brooklyn, Kiyanna is a boisterous party girl who loves to turn up. She does what she wants when she wants and isn’t afraid to start a fight. After being bullied as a child for her weight, Kiyanna developed a thick skin at an early age and harbors a lot of resentment. By the time she was 13, she had been suspended from school nearly ten times. But this Bad Girl also has big dreams; she’s fresh out of college with a degree in psychology and hopes to one day become a matchmaker. Kiyanna admits she may have abandonment issues, so she wants to repair her relationship with her dad and find a way to channel her anger.

Feeling like a baddiiiiie. 🤑 (dress & choker from @fashionnova) #novababe #fashionnova A photo posted by ✨JA • NY • NC✨ (@officialkiyannamonae) on Dec 17, 2016 at 10:27am PST

Leveling up💯 A photo posted by FRANCESCA MARIE OG (@officialfrancescamarie) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:33am PST Francesca Jacovino – Torrington, CT, @officialfrancescamarie Growing up in a small town, this rocker chick stands out with her pink tipped blonde hair, sexy style and wild persona. Francesca loves boys but the last thing this spitfire wants is a boyfriend. Her over-the-top behavior can definitely rub people the wrong way. Admitting that she has a quick-trigger temper, she knows she needs to work on learning to “shut her mouth.” This east coaster is in for a rude awakening as she has never lived with roommates.

Everybody on the East side know me ✌🏻️ #baddy 📷@rick_dimichele A photo posted by FRANCESCA MARIE OG (@officialfrancescamarie) on Oct 25, 2016 at 4:36pm PDT

Dirty mirror ..!! Happy hour 😘 A photo posted by SC-MissShaybabe (@missshaybae) on Mar 1, 2016 at 4:15pm PST Deshayla Harris – Norfolk, VA, @missshaybae This firecracker fashionista is always ready to party. A proud east coaster, Deshayla thinks west coasters are boring and weak, but that won’t stop her from hooking up with her roommates as she doesn’t discriminate by area code. The girls should be warned that she can be spiteful and ruthless as she once stole her best friend’s girlfriend. While in the BGC loft, Deshayla hopes to work on her trust and daddy issues.

To bright for my own good 😂😂 anywho it's my birthday .!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 A photo posted by SC-MissShaybabe (@missshaybae) on May 23, 2016 at 12:10pm PDT

Seven Craft – Fort Washington, MD This proclaimed “Queen of the Hood” can regularly be found partying in the D.C. area with her arm around a famous rapper and making sure the gossip on Capitol Hill has her name written all over it. Seven sparks a flame in everyone she meets but good luck trying to pin this smooth operator down. The only thing holding back the otherwise capable Seven is her out-of-control temper. She is a natural born ring leader and plans on running the bad girl loft.

