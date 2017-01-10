The Very Best Of The #TyreseChallenge

If you follow Tyrese Gibson on social media, you know that he does the absolute most and rarely says much of anything. He’s team extra and team too much all at the same time. And in honor of that comedian Deon Cole, known most recently for his role as Charlie on “black-ish”, decided to create a challenge to poke fun at Tyrese on social media. Check out the best videos from the #TyreseChallenge.

Jamie Foxx’s Dating Advice To His Daughters? “Don’t Take No Back Seat To Nobody”

It’s pretty common these days for people to say that when it comes to relationships, modern-day women don’t “let a man be a man.” They like to say that independent women are shooting themselves in the foot in terms of their dating prospects with high standards, and that letting a man lead in a relationship, especially in a marriage, is the best thing for both parties.

But as a father of two daughters who are vastly different ages (Corinne was born in 1994, Annalise in 2009), Jamie Foxx doesn’t want either one of his children to dim their light to let a man shine.

Scott Storch Files For Annulment, Says He Was Drunk

Scott Storch is supposed to be on the comeback trail, but he’s been experiencing some hiccups. The enigmatic producer recently filed for an annulment, citing that he was too drunk for it to count.

Oh yeah, he got married back in 2011.

The famed producer just filed the docs, attempting to get out of marriage … which went down in 2011. Scott says he and Christina Gray said, “I do” on June 7, 2011 — but separated the next day. He says they haven’t been together since then.

In the docs, Scott admits he and Christina were hammered when they tied the knot, and were “not of sound mind.” It is weird he’s just now getting around to filing annulment docs … 5 and half years later.

