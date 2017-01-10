Preciousness Goals: Kandi Throws Baby Ace A ‘Fly’ First Birthday Party

Must be niiiiiiiiiice….

Kandi Throws Baby Ace A First Birthday Party

Kandi and Todd recently celebrated their adorable son’s first year with a lavish celebration.

Fellow reality stars Yandy Smith, Monyetta Shaw, Rasheeda and Tiny attended baby Ace Wells Tucker’s aviation- themed birthday bash.

The RHOA couple took their son to Kids Planet in Jonesboro, Georgia on Sunday….



and while there, guests enjoyed Ace’s “#FlyingAce1stBirthday” with a color scheme of red, blue and yellow.

According to Kandi the theme tied in perfectly with her little tot’s first name.

“Ace has many definitions but one definition is a military aircraft pilot who has destroyed five or more enemy aircrafts,” Kandi told PEOPLE who exclusively covered the bash. “So we decided to go with the flying ace theme.”

Looks like Ace had a ball!

FreddyO, PEOPLE