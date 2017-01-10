Someone We Actually Like: Amandla Stenberg Reveals The Reason She Chopped Her Curly Locks

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Amandla Stenberg Cuts Curls For Historical Role

One of our favorite curly girls has shed her locks! This week Amandla Stenberg shared a few shots of herself with a stunning new short cut revealing she’s taking on a new role set in Nazi Germany. We’ve seen so many Holocaust projects in the past, we’re excited to see something that unveils the story of blacks. This is sure to be a powerful role for Amandla.

More photos of Amandla and her buzzcut when you continue.

Instagram

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Bangers, Congratulations

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus