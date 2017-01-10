Someone We Actually Like: Amandla Stenberg Reveals The Reason She Chopped Her Curly Locks
hi all- I just finished working on a film called Where Hands Touch directed by the incredible @iammaasante. The story is about the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany. I shaved my head for the role. Feels really good. I feel so aerodynamic now. I've achieved ultimate speed.🙂 Hope your year is off to a good start. I know 2017 looks scary. I truly believe in the power of our words and the way we connect to each other. Sendin love your way.
Amandla Stenberg Cuts Curls For Historical Role
One of our favorite curly girls has shed her locks! This week Amandla Stenberg shared a few shots of herself with a stunning new short cut revealing she’s taking on a new role set in Nazi Germany. We’ve seen so many Holocaust projects in the past, we’re excited to see something that unveils the story of blacks. This is sure to be a powerful role for Amandla.
