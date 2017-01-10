Veteran Fired For Attending Newborn’s Birth Flooded With New Job Offers

Black Vet Fired For Attending Newborn’s Birth Flooded With Job Offers

We previously reported the shocking news of a New Hampshire veteran who was fired last week after missing work to watch the birth of his baby boy. Lamar Austin, the former part-time security guard, was fired because he was expected to be on call 24/7 because of his ‘at-will’ employment.

According to Huffpo, the veteran has been flooded with job offers and donation since the heartbreaking story made headlines.

Denis Beaudoin, a business manager from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Concord, invited Austin to apply for an apprenticeship after reading about his story in the Monitor. “That’s the one I’m going to pursue,” he told HuffPost. Austin is also receiving financial support in the meantime, thanks to the kindness of complete strangers.

Lamar has received over $8k in donations in just 6 days via GoFundMe:

You can donate to the family by clicking HERE.

GoFundMe/Leah Willingham