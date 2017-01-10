Justice: Dylann Roof Sentenced To DEATH For Charleston Church Massacre

Fry…his…azz…

Dylann Roof just got the ultimate penalty for killing 9 black church parishioners in Charleston, South Carolina.

A jury sentenced Roof to death today, January 10, for the June 2015 shooting that shocked the world.

His sentencing comes after he was found guilty of ALL 33 federal charges he faced.

The Associated Press reports:

Roof, who is white, faced either life in prison or execution for the slayings on June 17, 2015.

The Justice Department says he is the first person to get the death penalty for federal hate crimes.

The jury reached a decision after about three hours of deliberations.

Roof was convicted last month of all 33 federal charges against him. During sentencing, he represented himself and told jurors he didn’t have a mental illness. But he didn’t offer any remorse or ask that his life be spared.

Roof told FBI agents he wanted to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war with the slayings.

Before Roof’s sentencing, hedid NOT ask the jury to spare his life and added that he felt like he had to commit the slayings.

“I still feel like I had to do it,” said Roof.