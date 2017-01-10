Ray-J Already Booted From Celebrity Big Brother UK…Threatens To Sue If They Don’t Let Him Back In

Ray-J Kicked Out Of Celebrity Big Brother Over Toothache

It’s been less than a week since Celebrity Big Brother kicked off in the UK…and Ray-J has already managed to get put out.

But the booting was no fault of his own. As it turns out, Ray suffered what he describes as “extreme tooth pain.” Things actually got SO bad that he repeatedly complained to production, begging for medical attention.

According to TMZ, producers initially didn’t put much stock into what he was saying and chose to ignore his complaints.

However the next day, cast members felt so bad for Ray that they refused to continue shooting until a dentist was sent in for Ray.

We’re told the next day a dentist came to the set, gave Ray 8 painkillers, 4 of which he was to take immediately and the remaining 4 the next morning. Ray woke up Tuesday in unbearable pain, took the remaining 4 pills and then pleaded for help. We’re told producers agreed to take him to the hospital but on the way out of the house he blacked out.

Ray ended up staying in the hospital, and being treated for an abscessed tooth, a cracked filling in a different tooth, and a severe gum issue. Sources say that Ray J was axed from the show while he was in care.

Now that Ray’s feeling better, he says that Big Brother can expect to hear from his lawyers if they refuse to let him back in the Big Brother house OR if they try to renege on the $1 Million they promised him.

Yikes. Poor Ray. Hopefully, his teeth get better…and what happens when he rolls up to the celebrity big brother house definitely remains to be seen.

