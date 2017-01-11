“Knock Yo Ath Out:” Mike Tyson Records Diss Track Aimed At Soulja Boy For Upcoming Boxing Match

Mike Tyson Records Soulja Boy Diss Track

Mike Tyson has been recruited by 50 Cent to train Chris Brown for the big match against Soulja Boy on its as-yet-undetermined fight date.

But in addition to getting Chris conditioned in the gym, Iron Mike is hopping in the booth to let Soulja know what’s coming for him.

Mike recently recorded a diss track, entitled “If You Show Up,” and is letting Soulja have it…lisp and all. Take a listen:

According to TMZ, Breezy is planning on adding his two cents to the track with verse this week, and they plan to shoot a music video as well.

You know, normally we’d say we don’t see that happening…but Chris seems to have time and energy for it, so there’s honestly no telling.

Would you bump this one in your rise?