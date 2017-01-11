Pics Of The White Guy Playing Michael Jackson Have Leaked And The Dragging Has Commenced

White Michael Jackson Gets Slandered

Well it’s happening. Joseph Fiennes, a white, is playing Michael Jackson, a black in a crappy UK TV show called Urban Myths. We thought the internet might convince these horrible people to not actually go through with this but they did. And we are not pleased.

Me after seeing the screenshot of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/kFYU8CdqfR — Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) January 11, 2017

Flush this trash down the toilet as quickly as possible. Let the slander fill your hearts and release. We can’t bring this energy into 2017.