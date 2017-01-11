Pics Of The White Guy Playing Michael Jackson Have Leaked And The Dragging Has Commenced
- By Bossip Staff
White Michael Jackson Gets Slandered
Well it’s happening. Joseph Fiennes, a white, is playing Michael Jackson, a black in a crappy UK TV show called Urban Myths. We thought the internet might convince these horrible people to not actually go through with this but they did. And we are not pleased.
Flush this trash down the toilet as quickly as possible. Let the slander fill your hearts and release. We can’t bring this energy into 2017.
