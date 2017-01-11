The Most Disrespectful Reactions To Meek Mill Falling Down The Steps At His Momma’s House
- By Bossip Staff
Meek Mill Slandered For Falling Down Steps
Meek Mill can’t win. He’s started off the year by getting dumped by Nicki Minaj. And his social media responses have been absolute disasters. The latest, though, takes the cake.
That’s Meek Mill falling down steps while leaving his mom’s house. To his credit, he posted the fall himself and tried to have a laugh about it. Maybe the internet was laughing a bit too hard…
