The Most Disrespectful Reactions To Meek Mill Falling Down The Steps At His Momma’s House

Meek Mill Slandered For Falling Down Steps

Meek Mill can’t win. He’s started off the year by getting dumped by Nicki Minaj. And his social media responses have been absolute disasters. The latest, though, takes the cake.

Can you imagine the yelling Meek did on the way down??? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qzZsxTjJ0q — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) January 11, 2017

That’s Meek Mill falling down steps while leaving his mom’s house. To his credit, he posted the fall himself and tried to have a laugh about it. Maybe the internet was laughing a bit too hard…