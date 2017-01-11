The L Train: Meek Mill Takes A Tumble Down Icy Steps Into The Philly Snow [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Meek Mill Shares Footage Of Himself Falling Into Snow
Meek Mill can’t catch a break. From getting tossed out with the trash by Nicki Minaj — on her birthday no less — to being relentlessly ridiculed and memed by the as-yet-undefeated internet, to now taking a slip trip down icy stairs and face-first into the ground.
But at least Meek sees the humor in this one himself.
Meek says he was leaving his Mother’s house when the ground jumped away from his feet and he went toppling headfirst into the snow-covered bushes…
Hilarious. At least Meek has managed to laugh with us this time. He quickly recovered and carefully crept back into the house, though…
Replay that video a few times. We challenge you not to laugh…
Instagram/Splash/WENN/AKM-GSI