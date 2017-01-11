Caitlyn Jenner Confirms Whether Or Not She Will Showcase Her Goodies With A Nude Shoot This Year

Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Nude Photo Rumors

Is Caitlyn Jenner about to show us what she’s working with??

Rumors have been swirling that the newly-minted woman is planning to get all the way naked in an upcoming photo shoot later this year. A source has been credited saying to no outlet in particular, that Cait wants to flash her stuff in a similar style to Kimmy Cakes’ infamous Paper Magazine shoot. Naturally, the rumor has taken off on social media.

Now, this is the SECOND time such rumors have popped up. Last Summer, the word was that Caitlyn was planning to flash those fun-bags in the pages of Sports Illustrated, stripping down to nothing but her gold medals.

But is it true? Caitlyn recently took to social media to make it clear if she’s gonna strip it down and show it all in the near future:

#caitlynjenner shuts down rumors she will pose nude A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

All the obvious concerns people are going to have aside…Caitlyn’s a little up in age to be flashing those cakes all over the place. We’re sure she’s aware of that, at least.

